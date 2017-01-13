Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighouse Athletic Development are fourth in the West Yorkshire Women’s League Third Division after kicking off the New Year in style with a well-deserved 3-0 home win over Durkar Devils.

They dominated the early possession with some great build-up play through midfield, and really should have taken the lead after a number of chances.

Brighouse could have been six up at the break with wing wizard Tiegan Rowley having a number of opportunities that didn’t quite come off.

And midfield maestro Georgia Lane rattled the bar with a long-range effort.

The home dominance continued into the second half and while Durkar threatened occasionally, nothing was getting beyond defensive trio Lauren Naylor, Tina Jenkins and April Richardson, leaving keeper Shazza Bates with little to do.

The breakthrough finally came after 60 minutes when central defender Jenkins went on a driving run, linking up well with forwards Emily Lovett and Chloe Peel, before striking from distance.

Rowley continued to threaten in front of goal with some clever link-up play with striker Emily Dooley.

But it was defensive midfielder Leanne Webster who doubled the lead with a fine close-range header.

Emily Holroyd rounded off the scoring with a cross-cum-shot which once again left the keeper stranded.

Brighouse head to Kirkstall Crusaders on Sunday.