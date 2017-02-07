Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Junior cricket is alive and well and flourishing in Huddersfield.

That’s the message from two of the Drakes Huddersfield League’s best-known products – Gurman Randhawa and his brother Rohan.

Both came through the junior system in this area and now they’ve launched their own academy, which was already taking off strongly before the official launch.

G&R Randhawa Cricket Coaching will be based at Thongsbridge CC in summer and the Stumps Indoor Centre in Wakefield during the winter.

Former Yorkshire and Durham player Gurman – who will be part of Hoylandswaine’s strong side in the Drakes Premiership this summer – is now 25 and says both he and his brother, 20, were keen to put something back into the game.

“You hear a lot that junior cricket is supposed to be struggling, but that’s not the evidence we are finding as we’ve spread the word about our coaching,” said Gurman, as around 100 youngsters packed in to the official launch.

“Huddersfield is one of the biggest and most successful areas for junior cricket and that’s why we both wanted to put something back into the game like this.

“We are very proud we can launch this venture here, where we both grew up and have spent our cricketing lives, and having come through junior coaching ourselves and represented the various teams, we are keen to help bring through as many talented young players as possible – and fire their interest in the game.”

All-rounder Randhawa – he bats left handed and bowls spin – toured Sri Lanka with England Under 19s in 2010 and, in addition to his county career, he also played for Shropshire in the Minor Counties. Playing for Kirkburton, he was voted the Drakes League's most promising cricketer in 2013.

He has the experience of playing alongside the likes of England’s Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood and was supported at the launch by friend and former Yorkshire colleague Oliver Hannon-Dalby, now of Warwickshire.

Almondbury Wesleyan was the starting point for both brothers, although Rohan – who is finishing his degree in Sports Development and Coaching at Sheffield Hallam, has been at Thongsbridge now for a number of years and will face his sibling in the Premiership this summer.

He, too, represented Huddersfield through the age groups, captained the Under 15s in the Taverners and was also a Joe Lumb Cup winner with the Under 17s – playing for the White Rose throughout.

“We are determined to inspire young people to take up the game and love the game by passing on the skills and experience we have gained,” added Gurman.

“Moving back down here from Durham and with Rohan finishing his degree in April, this is the ideal time to put something back – which is what we have always wanted to do.

“It has come around quickly, but we are really excited to get our coaching off the ground, the amount of people already getting involved shows there is a lot of interest in the game in this area and we are keen to push it forward.”

The Randhawas are already working with the Huddersfield Taverners teams and will coach the Kirklees and Wakefield Under 10s this summer, in addition to tutoring the thriving Thongsbridge junior section.

“The facilities at Thongsbridge are some of the best in the area for youngsters to develop their game, and Stumps in Wakefield is a brand new facility which is great for winter,” said Gurman.

“We feel this is a brilliant time for us and for the game and we are looking forward to moving positively into the future.”

They are also keen to work with clubs and schools as well as individuals and have a Facebook page and website up and running for details.