If you were thinking of signing up for Sky to watch Huddersfield Town's Premier League games, we've got some good news for you.

Previously Sky Sports customers had to pay for the full package which included football, golf and cricket.

But Sky is now unbundling - meaning sports fans will be able to buy themed packages around different sports.

And that also means it will be cheaper for fans who only want to watch football.

It's retiring channels 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 and introducing themed channels, like the existing Formula One channel.

There will be two channels for football, one for golf, one for cricket and a new channel, called Sky Sports Arena, which will show other content including rugby and tennis.

Currently Sky Sports' cheapest package is £49.50 but this will drop to a much more affordable £18 a month.

