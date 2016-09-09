Login Register
Holmfirth swimmer Jonathan Booth through to Paralympics final

  • Updated
  • By

Teenager second in his semi-final to boost his medal chances

Paralympic GB's Jonathan Booth from New Mill is into the final in Brazil

Holmfirth swimmer Jonathan Booth has reached a final in the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

The 18-year-old from New Mill came home second in his semi-final to earn a place in the final of the S9 Men’s 400m freestyle.

Swimming in the semi-final against gold-medal favourite Australia’s Brenden Hall, Booth produced an impressive swim of 4.24.86 to take second.

Hall won the semi-final in 4.20.46, while Croatia’s Kristijan Vincetic clocked 4.27.48.

Booth will have to improve to get among the medals as the other semi-final winner, Federico Morlacchi, won in 4.22.20, with Booth’s Great Britain teammate Lewis White second in 4.22.63. Third was Portugal’s David Grachat in 4.22.86.

