Huddersfield Rugby Union Club are hoping for bumper support as they take on Otley at Lockwood Park in National II North.

Field have been in sparkling form on home soil, winning their last six on the trot , and it’s a run they are keen to keep going after last weekend’s defeat at Macclesfield.

That was only a second reversal in eight league matches and head coach Gareth Lewis welcomes back powerful front rowers Callum Thompson and Ben Morrill to the replacements bench, while Will Milner and Declan Thompson miss out.

Tom Owen takes the place of Milner and is the only change in the starting XV.

“The lads are feeling energised and can’t wait for kick-off,” said Lewis of the build-up to the Otley clash.

“Otley are a good side with one or two familiar faces, so we are fully aware of how tough this game is going to be.

“The home support has been fantastic this season and really lifts the boys.

“I hope the Huddersfield public come out in force for what is a big West Yorkshire derby.”

Former Huddersfield full back Tom Hodson is likely to be in the Otley side, who drew 20-20 with Lewis’s men when they hosted at Cross Green in September.

Richard Piper and Lewis Workman got the Field tries that day and are in fine form right now.

Last year, Otley were the only team to beat Huddersfield – knocking them out of the Yorkshire Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Otley come to Lockwood Park 12th in the table, having last year finished 11th.

They are, of course, a club with a fine history.

In the early part of the century they played up at the top level.

They won the old National II (Level 3) title in 2008 but dropped back to Level 4 in 2011.

They have won six championships since the league system came into being and over the years they have won the Yorkshire Cup nine times.

Otley have won three of their last four matches and recorded their best win of the season when they toppled Blaydon 40-17 at home last week.

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman, Brandon Conway, Tom Owen, Mark Pease, Danny Grainger, Harry Davey, Joel Hinchliffe, Alex Battye, Fran Entressengle, Reuben Pollard, Austen Thompson, Adam Malthouse, Nick Sharpe, Lewis Bradley, Richard Piper. Replacements - Adam Blades, Callum Thompson, Ben Morrill, Ben Hoyle, Elliot Knight.