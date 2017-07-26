The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are taking on Udinese at home tonight - and fans will be able to watch the match online.

It's the Terriers' last pre-season match in the UK before they head off to their Austria training camp.

Kick off is scheduled for 6pm and fans who are unable to attend will be eager to see the team in action.

Luckily Udinese is streaming the match live online for free on www.udinese.tv.

Click here to watch it live.

Earlier new signing Steve Mounie, who is appearing for Town at home for the first time tonight, said he was eager to show what he can do in front of the home fans.

He told HTTV: "I think it will be an amazing sensation to play in the John Smith's Stadium.

"Because when we play away the fans come with us so I think it will be really crazy to play in this stadium with the energy of the fans.

"So I really look forward to this game."