ANDREW FORTIS says the only motivation needed at Moorlands this season is the desire to establish themselves as solid top-flight contenders.

The Mirfield-based club are certainly doing that at the moment, booking third place behind joint leaders Hoylandswaine and Delph and putting in some impressive performances.

“Since I’ve been at Moorlands we have always been steadily building towards what we are now – a Premiership club,” explained the skipper and opening bat, 32.

“Our junior section is as good as anybody’s, with lads from nine up to 15 and 16 representing Yorkshire and the District, and we have built well at senior level.

“We haven’t got the money where we can go out and buy a Devon Smith for instance. There is nothing wrong with that, but we can’t do it that way (go looking for a Test player), we have got to do it a different way.

“We have built with local lads and then brought in some ‘unknowns’, people who are trying to prove a point. It’s good motivation when you are trying to prove a point.

“Everyone wants to play in the Premiership, everybody wants to do well and everybody wants to prove we are capable of playing in this division and at the top end of this league.

“And we are knocking on the door!”

Fortis says he is enjoying leading the side this summer, following their Jedi Sports Championship title success a year ago.

“They are a funny bunch of lads, but we all get on well and I am enjoying leading them,” he explained.

“It’s not too hard a job when you are winning, like we are this season, and we’ll have to see what it feels like if we lose a few games!

“But it’s been brilliant so far, everyone is behind me, everybody gets involved and has their own opinions and everyone contributes, so I can’t ask any more of them.

“Obviously we didn’t enjoy what happened to us the last time we played at this division, so we are all determined to prove we can compete at this level and this is what we are – a Premiership set-up.”

Fortis has plenty of batting and bowling talent at his disposal, in addition to the ability of Michael Rounding behind the sticks.

Rounding is not only a very capable batsman, but his five victims in the victory over Scholes at Chapelgate was a best of the season for a Premiership wicketkeeper.