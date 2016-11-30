Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s British champion Tyrone Nurse has signed a long-term deal with legendary boxing promoter Frank Warren.

And it could be a stepping stone to a world title tilt for the 26-year-old, who trains in Linthwaite at the Northern Fitness gym.

Nurse, who has a 34-2-1 record, says he is delighted to sign for the Hall of Fame promoter.

“I’m confident Frank is the man who can take me to the next level,” said Nurse, who successfully defended his 10st Lonsdale Belt against Tommy Coyle in July.

“Frank always looks after his fighters and gets them the best opportunities. It’s then up to us to grasp them.

“You look at the likes of Terry Flanagan (WBO World Lightweight champion) and you see what Frank’s done with him, you know he’s the man to take you to the top and he’s been doing it for years.”

Nurse has fought only twice in 2016 but is looking to step back in the ring soon.

That could well be against Chorley’s undefeated Jack Catterall, who is also signed with Warren.

The two were previously ordered to meet for the domestic title by the British Board of Control, but the fight never materialised as Catterall had just switched trainers.

Warren confirmed: “Tyrone is someone I have wanted to work with for a while and I’ve always been a fan of his skills.

“I’d like to try and get him and (Jack) Catterall in together – that would be a terrific scrap and we’d try to make it an eliminator for a world title.”

Nurse believes his new deal will keep him busy, and so does his trainer – dad Chris Aston.

“Yes we had other offers, but we have gone with Frank because he is a proper boxing man,” explained Aston.

“Cut him in half and you see boxing, so I am really optimistic about what the future holds for Tyrone.

“We’ve never really sat down with anyone previously and planned anything, so now we can seriously think about the future and put something together for 2017.

“I feel this is a great opportunity – it’s the right time.”

Nurse added: “I know Frank will keep me active and I’m excited about showing everyone what I can do next year.

“I’m open to any opportunities Frank can present me. The Catterall fight is definitely not one I would turn down and, obviously, a great fight domestically.

“He’s a good fighter – a southpaw who picks his shots well – so I think it would make for a brilliant fight.”

Nurse, who grew up watching film of Floyd Mayweather Jnr and Roy Jones Jnr, loves to watch the current best in his division, Terence Crawford , in action and would ideally like to take him on.

“I think Terence Crawford is right up there now and I love watching him fight,” added Nurse.

“Obviously, if the Crawford fight was presented to me I would take it.

“That’s what I’m in this business for, to take opportunities and get to the very top. I want to win a world title.

“I was offered the fight with Shawn Porter recently and I jumped at the chance, but the fight never came off.

“Eventually the aim is to move up to welterweight. Right now I’m comfortable at light welterweight, but for the right opportunity I would move up.

“Domestically I know me and (British welterweight champion, Bradley) Skeete would be a really interesting fight as we’re both slick and skilful.”

An announcement on Nurse’s first fight under Warren is expected soon.