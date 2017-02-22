Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

World Cup-winning England and Yorkshire cricketer Ryan Sidebottom has announced his retirement from professional cricket later this year.

The iconic swing bowler will end his eventful 20-year career at the end of the current county season for Yorkshire, culminating with a major dinner in Leeds alongside England cricketing legends which will in part support local charity Martin House Hospice too.

Following his decision, the Huddersfield-born 39-year-old will now focus his attention on his Leeds and York-based cricket academies, which nurture young talent with professional coaching and his own foundation which offers free long-term sessions for disadvantaged kids across Yorkshire.

Former Yorkshire ace Ryan Sidebottom bowls 'em over at Hopton Mills Cricket Club

Playing a pivotal role in England winning the T20 World Cup in 2010, Ryan is the only player in the last 15 years to win five county championships – with Yorkshire in 2001, 2014 and 2015 and with Nottinghamshire in 2005 and 2010.

The Leeds-based father-of-two said: “There’s a tear in my eye whenever I think about not playing professional cricket again – a game that’s given me so much over the years. But it’s the right time and I want to go out on a high, rather than fade away as that’s just not the sort of guy I am.

“I’ve always tried to play with a smile on my face and give 110% because I absolutely love this sport. It’s been an honour to represent my home county, Yorkshire, play for my country and help make history at Nottinghamshire. I couldn’t have asked for better teammates and they’ve helped me become the cricketer I am today.

“I’m hoping that attitude will help me in the next stage of my career as I focus on the academy and bringing through amazing new young talent as well as helping reach kids who might not ever have the chance to play cricket due to circumstances beyond their control.

“Not everyone has been as lucky as me and that’s something I never forget, so if we can make a difference to a few lives, then it’s all worth it.”

The star will sign off in style with a gala dinner at Elland Road’s Centenary Pavilion, where members of the public will get the chance to join stars and legends from the world of cricket including Graeme Swann, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (who’s also godfather to Ryan and his wife Kate’s kids Indiana and Darley) and Ryan’s own dad, Arnie – a former Manchester United footballer and Yorkshire and England cricketer.

Ryan added: “You don’t often manage to get people who love cricket and have played at the highest level all together in one room, so I’m hoping the gala dinner on August 31 will offer people the chance to do something special as a one-off.

“We’ll be raising money and awareness for Martin House Hospice on the night, too, as I’m proud to say I’m an ambassador of the children’s charity.”

His career spans three decades as a professional with more than 1,000 career wickets to his name. He was the 37th international bowler ever to take a test match hat-trick, which he took against New Zealand in 2008, and went on to play 22 tests averaging 28.24 with the ball plus another 25 one-day internationals averaging 35.82 and 18 international T20s averaging 19.00.

He made his England test match debut in 2001 against Pakistan and after an impressive period with Nottinghamshire in 2007 – where he helped them to a double promotion, took 50 first-class wickets, became the player of the year and helped them to the Championship title for the first time in 18 years – and he returned to the England side captained by Michael Vaughan and took four wickets in his first innings and eight wickets in the game.

He went on to become a prolific bowler for England over the next two years. March 2008 saw him take his third five-wicket haul in the same series, breaking the previous record for an Englishman in New Zealand.

In 2010 he played a pivotal role in the T20 World Cup winning side led by Paul Collingwood, including a final win against the old adversaries

Australia where Ryan was the leading England wicket-taker with two wickets for 26 runs at an average of 6.5. He was joint leading wicket-taker in the series alongside Graeme Swann, taking 12 wickets.

Ryan will now also swap swing bowling for paint rolling as he plans to develop his house renovation business with wife Kate, after the pair started redesigning, refurbishing and modernising old homes.

With a passion – and developing talent – for interior design, Ryan’s also more than happy to get his hands dirty as he’s a keen gardener too, and hopes to find time to do a bit of bird-watching, which is another of his pastimes.