Huddersfield darter James Wilson books date with world No1 Michael Van Gerwen

Huddersfield’s James Wilson is on the march in the Unibet World Grand Prix.

The 44-year-old, nicknamed the Jammie Dodger, is through to Wednesday’s second round and will face Michael van Gerwen – the world No1.

Wilson, who won the World Darts Trophy in 2014 and was runner-up in the 2013 World Masters in the BDO series before switching to the PDC in 2015, had to work hard to earn the chance to face the Dutch master van Gerwen in Dublin.

Wilson came from a set down against Ireland’s Mick McGowan in the first round.

He sealed a 2-1 victory by claiming the deciding 3-0 on his debut in the competition.

Michael van Gerwen

“I took a bit of time to settle in and I was a little bit nervous, but I got into my game,” said Wilson, ranked 48th on the PDC Order of Merit.

“I want to keep playing the way I am and hopefully things will keep going my way because I’m doing quite well at the minute.”

The No1 seed van Gerwen moved through to the meeting with Wilson by also coming from a set down to beat Steve Beaton 2-1.

Beaton produced an outstanding 135 finish as he claimed the opening set 3-1 from a leg down, but van Gerwen reeled off six straight legs to storm through, sealing the win with a 118 checkout.

“I’m really happy with my performance,” said van Gerwen, who averaged an impressive 97 in the double-start format.

“Steve did well but I think I produced something really special in the last six legs.

Huddersfield's James Wilson

“The format goes up now and it suits me because you don’t have to worry about one mistake.”

The second round is best of five sets, with best of five legs per set.

Results, first round: Dave Chisnall 2 Robbie Green 1, Mick McGowan 1 James Wilson 2, Mensur Suljovic 1 Daryl Gurney 2, Michael Smith 1 Alan Norris 2, Joe Cullen 1 Simon Whitlock 2, Phil Taylor 1 Steve West 2, Michael van Gerwen 2 Steve Beaton 1, Peter Wright 0 Brendan Dolan 2

Draw, second round: Terry Jenkins v Benito van de Pas, Stephen Bunting v Kim Huybrechts, Gary Anderson v Kyle Anderson, Adrian Lewis v Raymond van Barneveld, Alan Norris v Simon Whitlock, Brendan Dolan v Dave Chisnall, Steve West v Daryl Gurney, Michael van Gerwen v James Wilson