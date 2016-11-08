Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield darts stars James Wilson and Scott Waites will be in action at the SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts.

The 32-player event at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall starts on Saturday with the opening round of group matches.

Wilson, who has been impressing in the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) since his move from the British Darts Organisation (BDO), will face 2010 finalist James Wade who is the seeded player in Group G – he will also come up against former runner-up St Helens’ Dave Chisnall and Tipton-based Jamie Hughes.

Waites, twice the BDO World Darts Champion having won the tournament in 2013 and 2016, is in Group B where the seed is Scottish professional Robert Thornton.

Reigning Lakeside champion Waites faces No8 seed Thornton and two Wolverhampton debutants, Wales’ Gerwyn Price and Belgium’s Dimitri Van den Bergh.

Top seed Michael van Gerwen and three-time Lakeside champion Martin Adams will lock horns in Group A – Dutch superstar van Gerwen claimed the prestigious title 12 months ago defeating six-time champion Phil Taylor in a thrilling final.

Van Gerwen and Adams will also face Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan and former World Youth champion Max Hopp.

Group C sees PDC world number five Peter Wright drawn alongside Australia’s Simon Whitlock, Warwickshire youngster Ted Evetts and Canada’s Jeff Smith, who lost to Waites in the Lakeside Championship final in January.

Six-time Wolverhampton winner Taylor heads Group D, and is drawn with Stoke rival Ian White, Norfolk-based qualifier Darren Webster and BDO World Trophy winner Darryl Fitton, who is making his first Grand Slam appearance since 2010.

The round-robin phase sees the players compete in their opening matches on Saturday, with the second group games on Sunday.

The final set of matches is then split across Monday and Tuesday, with the top two players from each group progressing to the knockout last 16 to challenge for the title, with the event culminating with the semi-finals and final on Sunday, November 20.

SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts, Group Stage Draw

Group A: Michael van Gerwen (1), Brendan Dolan, Max Hopp, Martin Adams

Group B: Robert Thornton (8), Gerwyn Price, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Scott Waites

Group C: Peter Wright (5), Simon Whitlock, Ted Evetts, Jeff Smith

Group D: Phil Taylor (4), Ian White, Darren Webster, Darryl Fitton

Group E: Gary Anderson (2), Alan Norris, Nathan Derry, Glen Durrant

Group F: Mensur Suljovic (7), Raymond van Barneveld, Nathan Aspinall, Danny Noppert

Group G: James Wade (6), Dave Chisnall, James Wilson, Jamie Hughes

Group H: Adrian Lewis (3), Benito van de Pas, Chris Dobey, Scott Mitchell