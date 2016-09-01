Huddersfield Drakes League Premier title awaits for Delph & Dobcross

D-day approaches for unbeaten Delph & Dobcross in the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership.

Victory against Armitage Bridge at Huddersfield Road will seal the Byrom Shield title for Andy Gleave’s talented side.

And they’ve got another chance at Shepley on Sunday should the Bridge spring a surprise and inflict a first defeat in 18 matches on the men from over the tops.

That seems unlikely as Delph have carried all before them in the 2016 campaign, already stashing the All Rounder Sykes Cup and Total Indoor Cricket Solutions T20 Trophy in their cabinet.

The Sykes Cup in the hands of Delph and Dobcross

Delph have proved the best side in the league this season, with Chris Laker, Greg Buckley and Arron Lilley blazing a trail with the bat, scoring 1,048 runs, 879 and 825 respectively.

And Shakir Muhammad has a league-best 67 wickets at 14.58 as the spearhead of an attack in which Lilley and Wasim Qasim have taken 35 wickets apiece.

Add to that some impressive back-up on both fronts and outstanding efforts in the field, and you have the recipe for 114 points so far and a win needed for the title with three matches to go.

Delph will have to make the final step to the title without overseas signing Shree Goswami, who has returned home to India to get ready for the domestic season.

Delph and Dobcross batsman Shree Goswami

Goswami said: “Top season this has been for us, thank you Delph – leaving with great memories and friends.”

Only eight points separate the top four in the Jedi Sports Championship with two matches to play, so it’s almost certain to go down to the wire.

The first v fourth clash this weekend – Thongsbridge v Rastrick – will have massive significance.

In the Cedar Court Conference, it will be title time for Mirfield Parish Cavaliers if they win at Almondbury or Almondbury Wesleyan slip up against Upperthong.