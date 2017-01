Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants moved from Leeds Road Playing Fields into the Leeds Road Sportsbarn to continue their build-up to Super League XXII.

The start of the wintry blast may have forced head coach Rick Stone's men to train indoors.

But they were still able to put in some quality work as they gear up for next month's new campaign - and also clearly enjoyed the change the scene.