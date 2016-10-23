Login Register
Huddersfield golfer Chris Hanson celebrates retaining full European Tour card

Woodsome Hall attached professional 109th in Race to Dubai

Chris Hanson, attached at Woodsome Hall, has retained his European Tour card for next year

Chris Hanson posted a final round of 66, five under par, in the Portugal Masters.

That was eight shots better than his third round, when the Woodsome Hall attached professional admitted to paying too many visits to the water hazards!

It left him well down the field on eight under par after rounds of 68, 68, 74 and 66 but, significantly, it was enough to secure a full Tour card again for next season in 109th place on the Race to Dubai rankings.

Hanson has played in 21 tournaments and picked up 248,654 points, a brilliant boost in his rookie campaign.

Chris Hanson talks about working on his golf
Padraig Harrington claimed his first European Tour title in eight years with victory at Vilamoura.

He finished on 23 under, one shot ahead of Englishman Andy Sullivan and a further shot in front of the Dane, Anders Hansen.

The three-time Major Championship winner’s last triumph on Tour was his 2008 win at the US PGA Championship, and he showed all his experience under pressure in a closing bogey-free 65 to get to that 23 under final score.

Defending champion Sullivan also closed his week with a 65, and two better than the semi-retired Anders Hansen and Finn Mikko Korhonen – who secured his playing privileges after starting the week 116th on the Race to Dubai.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas produced a final round of 64 to retain the CIMB Classic title in Malaysia.

The American had looked to be slipping from the lead when he dropped four shots in three holes but he finished the third round with five straight birdies and added another eight to finish 23 under.

