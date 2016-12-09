Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Armitage has made his first cut as a full member of the European Tour.

The 29-year-old golfer from Skelmanthorpe – who plays out of Howley Hall near Batley – was one under par after two rounds of the UBS Hong Kong Open.

That means he will be in the shake-up for a decent cheque from the final two rounds when the event closes in Fanling on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Woodsome Hall’s Chris Hanson, he missed the even-par cut.

The 31-year-old just couldn’t find the rhythm which had earned him a Tied 11th placing in the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa last week, and he bowed out at eight over par, having carded a three-over 73 for the second round to add to his opening 75.

Armitage – who qualified for his card via the Challenge Tour – fired a first-round 68 to be two under and, while he was one over for his second round with a 71, he was never in danger of missing the weekend play on a total of 139.

He would have been even better placed but for a double-bogey six on the final hole which cost him two shots.

Having gone to four-under for the tournament with an eagle three on the par-five third, Armitage played par golf the whole way round apart from a bogey on the par-three 12th and that double bogey on the last.