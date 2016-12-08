Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ROLES were stunningly reversed for Huddersfield two European Tour golfers on the opening day of the UBS Hong Kong Open.

Skelmanthorpe’s Marcus Armitage, who was unlucky to miss the cut in the first tournament of the season in South Africa, made a strong start to the tournament with a two under par round of 68 to lie joint 23rd.

However, for Woodsome Hall’s Chris Hanson, who finished 11th equal having topped the leaderboard during the second round at the season’s opener at Leopard Creek Country Club, found the Hong Kong Golf Club less to his liking.

The 31-year-old found himself way down the field in joint 115th after shooting a five over par 75.

For 29-year-old Armitage, in his rookie season having gained his Tour Card, the back nine saw him pick up some real momentum.

Armitage reached the turn one over having picked up a birdie on the sixth but them dropped shots on the seventh and ninth.

Another dropped shot on the 12th seemed to spark the Howley Hall player into action and he finished his round in style with birdies at the 14th, 16th, 17th and final holes.

For Hanson the horror story unfolded quite quickly with dropped shots at the first and third holes before a double-bogey at the par four sixth left him on four over at the turn.

On the back nine there were further bogeys at the 11th and 17th and the only bright moment in a tough round was a birdie on the final hole.