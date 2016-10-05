A Huddersfield team have been making an impact in the British Superbikes Championship in their rookie year.

Mission Racing from Marsden entered the World National Superstock 1000 series and have been finding their feet over the current season.

The team owner is Russ Owen and he has recruited the talents of 21-year-old rider Chrissy Rouse from Newcastle.

The Geordie has a background of competing in the British 125cc championship series before moving up to the Superstock 6000 series and, like the team, has been cutting his teeth at a new level over the season.

For Owen the challenge was to get a competitive team from Hudderfsield up and running and said: “After working in motorsport for the past decade in GT racing and F1, I decided to go back to where my heart belonged in bike racing and decided to set up Mission Racing.

“This has been our first year as a fully independent team, helped by the sponsorship of Yorkshire-based company Complete Electrical Contracting Services – or Cecs as we call them – and we literally put the whole show together at the last minute.”

The team have had their ups and downs this season.

Rouse has accrued an impressive 47 championship points this season on the team’s BMW S1000RR, a feat made even more remarkable given that he did not race in round three at Brands Hatch, crashed in the rounds at Knockhill and Cadwell Park and had a ‘did not finish’ at Snetterton.

“It was only a couple of weeks before the start of the season when we secured our bike and rider Chrissy,” explained Owen.

“Obviously he is a rookie in the championship and he’s the joint youngest in the class.

“We managed a limited testing program, which was , hampered by shocking weather, then hit the ground running in the opening round at Silverstone.

“We have had some great results in an ultra-competitive class and we are proud to say we have constantly improved as the year has gone on with consistent top 10 finishes and our best result being a fifth place at Oulton Park in September.

“As the season is soon coming to an end we are hoping for a top 10 position in the championship – which would be a huge achievement as we have had four non-scoring races.

The next test is at Brands Hatch over the weekend of October 14-16, but Owen and his team are already looking forward to next season when after a full build up to the 2017 chamopionship should make them even more competitive.

“For 2017 our aims are to retain both Chrissy and Cecs and, along with a good testing programme over winter, we are aiming to have a chance of running with the top teams,” said Owen.