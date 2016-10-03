Huddersfield racer Tom Sykes fails to cut into championship lead in France

Huddersfield racer Tom Sykes (right) on the podium after taking third place in race one at Magny Cours

Huddersfield racer Tom Sykes failed to make any in-roads into Jonathan Rea’s World Superbikes Championship lead in France.

The 31-year-old snatched three points back on his Kawasaki Racing Team colleague in race one with a third place finish, but Rea came second and Sykes third in race two.

It leaves Rea leading by 48 points with two meetings – at Spain’s Circuito de Jerez and at Qatar’s Losail International Circuit – and four races remaining, though Sykes will know with two double wins 100 points could still be his.

Ducati’s Chaz Davies completed the fifth Superbike World Championship double of his career with victory in race two at Magny-Cours.

The 29-year-old Welshman finished ahead of Honda’s Michael van der Mark and Kawasaki’s Sykes in race one and maintained his form on Sunday to come home 2.09 seconds clear of Rea in second, with Sykes third.

Huddersfield racer Tom Sykes (No66)

Rea’s 48-point lead now means he can claim the title in the penultimate round 12 at Jerez.

Rea and Sykes battled for the lead with five laps remaining but when the 2013 champion attempted an almost impossible overtaking manoeuvre, Davies took advantage to move ahead of the pair and did not look back to take the chequered flag.

Leon Camier got the best of his own battle with Van der Mark to take fourth, with the Dutchman fifth and Lorenzo Savadori sixth.

Jordi Torres edged out Sylvain Guintoli to claim seventh and Nicky Hayden (ninth) and Xavi Fores (10th) rounded out the top 10.

On a rain soaked Magny-Cours circuit conditions had been hard to gauge and Sykes said: “That was a really tricky race. Some riders went on intermediates and some on wets. I was one of those on full wets, as I wanted to be a bit safer in the early laps. “

“Chaz went on intermediates, and it paid off for him in the end. I think we had a good race, considering we had a pit stop.

Huddersfield racer Tom Sykes in action

“After that it was definitely a good comeback through the field.

“The lap times were really competitive compared to the others guys.

“We just ran out of time, but that is racing. I am grateful to be on the podium in such tricky conditions, which could have easily gone another way.”

Results, Race 2: 1 Chaz Davies (Gbr) Ducati 34mins 29.197secs, 2 Jonathan Rea (Gbr) Kawasaki 34:31.288, 3 Tom Sykes (Gbr) Kawasaki 34:31.783, 4 Leon Camier (Gbr) MV Augusta 34:38.351, 5 Michael van der Mark (Ned) Honda 34:40.217, 6 Lorenzo Savadori (Ita) Aprilia 34:45.259, 7 Jordi Torres (Spa) BMW 34:47.439, 8 Sylvain Guintoli (Fra) Yamaha 34:48.148, 9 Nicky Hayden (USA) Honda 34:48.296, 10 Javier Fores (Spa) Ducati 34:53.824

Leading World Championship Standings:

Riders: 1 Jonathan Rea (Gbr) Kawasaki 426pts, 2 Tom Sykes (Gbr) Kawasaki 378, 3 Chaz Davies (Gbr) Ducati 345, 4 Michael van der Mark (Ned) Honda 234, 5 Nicky Hayden (USA) Honda 202, 6 Davide Giugliano (Ita) Ducati 194, 7 Jordi Torres (Spa) BMW 179, 8 Leon Camier (Gbr) MV Augusta 156, 9 Javier Fores (Spa) Ducati 133, 10 Lorenzo Savadori (Ita) Aprilia 131

Manufacturers: 1 Kawasaki 502pts, 2 Ducati 417, 3 Honda 296, 4 BMW 200, 5 Yamaha 175, 6 Aprilia 173, 7 MV Augusta 156