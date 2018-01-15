Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s failure to cash in and capitalise on a totally dominant first 30 minutes ultimately proved costly as they went down 20-15 in a dour National II North clash at Macclesfield.

The visitors stole the first two Macclesfield line-outs and controlled possession almost continuously in the early stages at Priory Park.

They worked the ball forward, went through the phases and carried close to the line.

However, a combination of hasty and careless decision making and good defence from the home team saw at least three good scoring chances go begging.

The scoring deadlock was broken on 17 minutes.

With Huddersfield driving a maul powerfully following a penalty and line-out, Macclesfield winger James Hampson was yellow carded for coming in and collapsing it.

Fly half Harry Davey took the points with a neat kick from the 22.

Macclesfield missed a good chance to level the score 10 minutes later when they were awarded a penalty on their first foray forward, but Tom Morton dragged his kick wide.

The scant reward for Huddersfield’s domination of the first half hour changed the complexion of the game slightly in the final minutes of the half.

Macclesfield were securing a little more of the ball and starting to pose questions of their visitors’ defence.

Full back Lewis Workman was forced into touch when he took a kick over the three-quarter line but Macclesfield were penalised for not releasing in the tackle when they carried forward after the line-out.

On the stroke of half time Macclesfield got the first try of the match, with Hampson going over in the right hand corner to make amends for his earlier indiscretion.

The unexpected half-team lead seemed to put a bit of wind in the home team sails and they made a lively start to the second period.

Four minutes in a Morton penalty extended their lead and shortly afterwards their full back Lewis Barker produced the best moment of the game.

Picking up on his own 22 after Huddersfield’s grub through had failed to find touch he produced a searing 40-metre break and was well tackled by Joel Hinchliffe tracking back.

After more good play Macclesfield scored their second try half way through the half. With the Huddersfield defence stretched, replacement Toby Twigg went over in the left hand corner.

Huddersfield’s strong forwards always had the edge in the arm wrestle and they put their side back in contention when Austen Thompson powered over in a well-driven maul for a try. Davey added the extras.

Alas this did not re-establish control of the game for them and Macclesfield answered back almost immediately – No8 Ryan Parkinson going in under the posts for try three which Morton converted.

The final try of the match went to Huddersfield and was almost a carbon copy of their first with Adam Malthouse being the man to dot down after the drive from the line-out.

Davey’s conversion attempt came back off a post, leaving Huddersfield needing another try to get back on terms with only minutes remaining.

The home side pressed a little more, Huddersfield resisted and made one final thrust, but when they knocked-on in the process Macclesfield secured and hoofed the ball into the stand for the win.

Field head coach Gareth Lewis said: “To dominate the first half like we did and not capitalise is obviously very frustrating.

“Ultimately, if you don’t take your opportunities it comes back to haunt you.

“Macclesfield built up momentum and their full back caused us one or two problems.”

Lewis added: “We learn valuable lessons from this defeat and we must be far more accurate with the ball in hand against Otley on Saturday. I expect us to respond once again.”