Huddersfield RU well worth three-try victory at Kendal and 100% start in National III North

Austen Thompson, pictured in action against Doncaster Phoenix, scored one of the tries in the victory at Kendal

Huddersfield RU made it three wins on the trot at the start of their National III North campaign with a 27-5 victory at Kendal Hornets

It was a real test of stamina in hot conditions at Mint Bridge, but Gareth Lewis’s side came up trumps with three tries to one.

Kendal were competent, well-organised and gutsy, but they were not as strong as Field, who ran out deserved winners to add to their previous league successes against Sandal and Doncaster Phoenix.

It gives Lewis the perfect platform for the home test to come against Billingham.

Early on, South African scrum half Dini Noyo instigated threats for Kendal from behind his solid pack, with slick passing and sniping runs.

It was pretty even with both sides struggling to create clear chances, but then Field started to ease into control.

The took the lead after 12 minutes when Elliot Hodgson made a clean break following a clearance kick and Kendal were penalised for offside, Chris Bell landing the penalty.

Bell added another after 21 minutes when the home side were penalised at the breakdown, but Kendal were denied only by some super defending on the half-hour when Noyo and fly half Glen Weightman threatened – Tom Owen clearing up some determined work by his teammates.

Huddersfield RU head coach Gareth Lewis

Kendal were eventually rewarded in stoppage time, however, when Huddersfield conceded a penalty on their own 22 and the home side moved the ball wide for Joe Hambley to score in the left corner, but the kick was missed.

Leading only 6-5 at the break, Field upped their game and exerted their authority in the second half.

Three minutes in they extended the lead to 13-5 after securing good turnover ball and working it through five phases.

Kendal were penalised for not releasing a tackled player, the penalty was put into the corner and, from a 5m lineout, Field drove a powerful maul and Adam Malthouse touched down. Bell converted from near the touchline.

Huddersfield were forced to defend a 5m lineout when penalised for a deliberate knock-on in the 51st minute, with Ben Hoyle making a break to turn defence into attack, then Noyo was yellow-carded for stopping Sharples illegally at a breakdown.

The penalty led to a 5m lineout and Austen Thompson took advantage to score in the right corner following a driving maul – Bell converting magnificently from the touchline for a 20-5 lead.

Field were almost caught from the re-tart, however, as Kendal No4 Liam Hayton made a great break down middle, but some superb defence forced a knock-on and Huddersfield had the scrum on their own 22.

This gave Lewis Workman the chance for a 40-yard break and when he offloaded, Hodgson was there to grab try number three in the left corner.

Another conversion completed a faultless kicking display from Bell and, while Kendal never gave up, Huddersfield remained in control and the only disappointment was that they couldn’t find a bonus-point try.

But this was another solid win from Lewis’s men and provides momentum for the home clash with Billingham this coming Saturday.