Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After opening 2017 with a big win against Billingham, Huddersfield RUFC will look to maintain their unbeaten run at Lockwood Park against Hull on Saturday (3pm).

Field have won 16 matches in a row in the National III North and are 11 points clear of second placed Rossendale.

Last week’s 47-7 away victory was another push in the right direction for head coach Gareth Lewis’ side as they look to bounce straight back to National II North, yet he still believes his side can get better despite their unstoppable form.

“Last week’s result was obviously very pleasing, but there are aspects of our game we need to improve ahead of this Saturday,” said Lewis.

“I was really pleased with how our defence remained strong, particularly when we were reduced to 14 men.”

Hull, who are fourth, are on an impressive run of their own as they head into the clash.

The Humbersiders have taken nine try bonus points – just two less than the Field – and beat Firwood Waterloo 34-8 last weekend to keep up their promotion chase.

Hull are on an impressive five-match winning streak and have only lost two away matches all season – a 31-8 defeat at Ilkley and a narrow 32-18 loss to Wirral.

Lewis knows that it will be a tough encounter in their first home game of 2017 and added: “Hull came at us strong over there. They carried hard, were aggressive in the tackle and competed hard at the breakdown.

“We are expecting the same again and certainly will not be taking them lightly.”

Huddersfield beat Hull 45-10 back at the beginning of October thanks to two tries from Callum Thompson and one each from Austen Thompson, Dan Jeffrey, Lewis Bradley and Brandon Conway.

The last time the two sides met at Lockwood Park was in the 2014-15 season when the home side ran out 26-11 winners as they finished ninth in National II North Two while Hull were relegated.

Lewis has made some changes to his unbeaten side.

(Photo: UGCG HDE)

Frances Entressengle is at hooker, with Elliot Knight on the bench, and Ben Hoyle comes in at blindside flanker as Lewis Bradley switches to openside flanker.

Adam Malthouse also replaces Nick Rhodes in the second row.

Lewis said: “We have a number of lads unavailable for different reasons so our resources are being stretched, particularly in the back line.

“This is why it’s so important to have depth in the squad.

“The 18 lads involved are all quality rugby players and will give it everything once again.

“We have had a fantastic start to this season and right now there’s a huge buzz around the place, it really is a brilliant time to be involved at the club. Over the last few home games we’ve had some great crowds who have witnessed fantastic stuff and I’d love to see the place full again.”

Huddersfield RUFC: Lewis Workman; Danny Granger, Elliot Hodgson, Tom Owen, Brandon Conway; Joel Hinchliffe, Chris Bell; Callum Thompson, Francis Entresangle, Alex Battye, Adam Malthouse, Austen Thompson, Lewis Bradley, Ben Hoyle, Nick Sharpe. Replacements: Rueben Pollard, Nick Rhodes, Elliot Knight