Huddersfield RUFC will look to start 2017 with a bang as they head to Billingham tomorrow (2.15pm).

Head coach Gareth Lewis’ side will return to league action after a three-week Christmas break aiming to extend their 15-match unbeaten run in the north east.

Lewis knows his Huddersfield side can’t take their foot off the gas in the National North III fixture.

“The Christmas break has allowed the lads to refresh physically and mentally,” said Lewis.

“They’ve had a couple of very tough conditioning sessions with Matt Green in the last week so they are now fully prepared for the challenge ahead.”

“We can’t afford to be complacent now and are fully aware the threat that Billingham pose.

“They have won four of their last five games and their back line is particularly dangerous.

“We must impose ourselves on the game early doors and take our chances when they arise.”

The Lockwood Park outfit ended 2016 in great fashion when they ran out 38-3 winners against Kendal, which included a wonder try from top try-scorer Elliot Hodgson – one that is up for England Rugby Union try of the month award – and will be looking to maintain their 10-point gap ahead of second placed Rossendale.

Field also go into the New Year fixtures with the best attacking team having scored 672 already, and the best defence only conceding 135 points over fifteen fixtures – averaging just nine points conceded a match.

However, the Field only have to look at the reverse fixture to see that Billingham aren’t to be taken lightly.

Billingham put up a stern effort at Lockwood Park back in September when Lewis’ side ran out 34-12 winners thanks to two tries from Brandon Conway and a try each from Tom Owen and Chris Bell in one of the toughest challenges the league leaders have had to date.

Billingham now sit in sixth place, 20 points behind the league leaders Huddersfield, and have gained just one less bonus point than the table-toppers highlighting their attacking qualities.

Billingham will also be in confident mood after a 14-8 victory against Firwood Waterloo before the break where, despite having many players out injured, a late penalty try gave them four points.

Lewis has made some changes ahead of the game as Owen returns from injury in the centres and Brandon Conway reverts back to the wing.

Nick Sharpe also starts at No8 with Adam Malthouse on the bench and Callum Thompson starts at loose head prop.

HUDDERSFIELD RUFC: Lewis Workman; Danny Granger, Elliot Hodgson, Tom Owen, Brandon Conway; Joel Hinchliffe, Chris Bell; Callum Thompson, Fran Entresangle, Alex Battye, Nick Rhodes, Austen Thompson, Ben Morrill, Lewis Bradley, Nick Sharpe. Replacements: Rueben Pollard, Adam Malthouse, Ben Hoyle.