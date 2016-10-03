Huddersfield RUFC open up lead in National III North with win at Hull

Huddersfield lock Nick Rhodes makes another decisive break supported by his second row partner Austen Thompson against Hull

Huddersfield RUFC went four points clear at the top of the National III North with a 45-10 away win at Hull.

Head coach Gareth Lewis’ side produced a display of class and control in the final half hour of their match at the Ferens Ground to extend their unbeaten run to five matches.

The visitors ran in five tries in a devastating final spell to bolster their position at the top of the table.

Early exchanges were even, with both teams showing a willingness to take the ball into contact, recycle and put their opponents’ defence to the test.

After half an hour, Huddersfield were starting to assert their authority and they broke the deadlock when Hull were penalised for not releasing in the tackle.

Austen Thompson, try scorer, makes a powerful break for Huddersfield against Hull

Huddersfield set up a maul from the line-out from which lock Austen Thompson broke free and almost crossed the line.

With Hull infringing to prevent a score, the ball was recycled in-field and scrum half Dan Jeffrey touched down against the post protector for the first try which was converted by fly half Chris Bell.

Hull winger Lee Birch then made an incisive break down the right flank, requiring Huddersfield to defend well on their own line.

From a line-out on the 22 metre line, Hull prop George Thornton broke clear and off-loaded to Cameron Curry who touched down. Full-back Tomasi Tanumi added the equalising conversion on 38 minutes.

As the final seconds of the first half ticked away, Hull mounted an attack and Huddersfield centre Tom Owen was penalised for a deliberate knock on and given a yellow card for his indiscretion. Tanumi landed the kick to give his team a three point lead at half-time.

After the interval, Hull once again put Huddersfield’s defence to the test but a turnover by Dan Jeffrey robbed the home side of the ball and turned the tables.

Huddersfield RFU half back Dan Jeffrey

From that point, the traffic started to flow one way with Huddersfield showing a lot of control and commitment.

They came close to a second score on 48 minutes following another great maul from a line-out and, despite losing centre Elliot Hodgson to the sin-bin for a dangerous tackle, they were soon back on terms – a Bell penalty on 54 minutes bringing the scores level again.

Six minutes later, a break by winger Danny Grainger and a kick by Austen Thompson resulted in another line-out from which replacement prop Callum Thompson scored the second try – once again Bell added the extras.

The young half back was in imperious form with the boot and took his personal tally to 15 points.

Directly from the restart, Huddersfield were back in attack and a kick behind the defence isolated Hull’s last defender – but Field squandered a three-man overlap with some careless passing.

On 65 minutes, Hull lost their own line-out and Austen Thompson rolled out of a tackle to crash over near the posts.

Shortly afterwards another deft kick behind the defence by Bell put winger Brandon Conway in for the fourth try in the left corner.

For the last ten minutes Huddersfield ran relentlessly at their opponents, forcing penalties.

Huddersfield RU Ben Morrill

Flanker Lewis Bradley and replacement hooker Ben Morrill, who was making his first appearance in over 12 months following injury, made some notable yards.

On 76 minutes, Callum Thompson crashed over for his second try of the match and although Hull mounted a final attack, it was Huddersfield who had the last word.

Hull were penalised on the Huddersfield ‘22’ and referee Ben Raynor marched them back another 10 metres following a bit of back chat. From the resulting line-out ,Bradley drove over for the final try and Bell converted.

Huddersfield head coach Lewis said: “The first half was very physical with both teams carrying the ball strongly and hitting aggressively in the collisions.

Huddersfield head coach Gareth Lewis

“We spoke at half-time of targeting the Hull defence a little wider and the second half performance was intense, physical and clinical.

“To score 38 unanswered points was some effort from the players and shows the fitness levels we have.

“Again, there are still areas we must be better in and we’ll hammer these in training this week but on the whole I’m proud of each and every one of the team.”

The result leaves

Huddersfield clear at the top of the table, a position they should be able to build on when they host second bottom club Firwood Waterloo – who have yet to win a game – at Lockwood Park next Saturday.

In North I East, Huddersfield YMCA climbed three places in the table as they registered their third win of the season beating Guisborough 35-5 at Laund Hill.