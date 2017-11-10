Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield renew an old rivalry when they visit Abbeydale for their National Two North league match tomorrow against Sheffield.

In the past Sheffield were one of the most senior clubs in the county, but in recent years they a have been somewhat eclipsed in the leagues by their neighbours Sheffield Tigers.

Sheffield have returned to level four this season having finished as runners up in National Three Midlands last year and then beaten Rossendale, the runners-up in the northern division, in the play-off.

Sheffield currently lie second bottom in the table with one win to their credit, a superior bonus point record keeping them above Wharfedale.

The Abbeydale outfit’s one win came a fortnight ago when they got the better of Blaydon, who Huddersfield beat handsomely last week.

Huddersfield are seeking their first away win of the season having come close at one or two grounds on their previous road trips.

The two teams met last season when Sheffield visited Lockwood Park in the first round of the Yorkshire Cup.

Huddersfield won that one and will be hoping to dominate tomorrow on the back of their fine form last week.

Head coach Gareth Lewis is looking to build on last week’s 48-22 home win over Blaydon and said: “To come away with another five points is obviously pleasing and I’m proud of the lads.

“I thought the forward pack was outstanding in the scrummage and laid the foundations for many of the tries.

“The backline looked very sharp and it’s was great to see Mark Pease back on the field after close to 12 months out.

“However, there were aspects of our play we must improve as yet again we’ve gifted a team a losing bonus point.

“We must develop a hardened edge in these situations.”

The Lockwood Park club have received a further boost this week with rope access specialist firm Access North Structures announcing a three-year sponsorship deal with the club.

Huddersfield RUFC: Lewis Workman, Danny Grainger, Will Milner, Tom Owen, Brandon Conway, Jonny West, Joel Hinchliffe, Alex Battye, Francis Entresengle, Rueben Pollard, Adam Malthouse, Austen Thompson, Nick Sharpe, Lewis Bradley, Richard Piper. Replacements: Adam Tamanis, Declan Thompson, Ben Morrill, Harry Davey, Mark Pease

Huddersfield YMCA face a West Yorkshire derby as they travel to Cleckheaton.

Both sides are struggling to make an impact in North One East this term, but YMCA go into the game looking to back up an impressive 25-22 home win over Driffield last weekend when the Laund Hill side showed their fighting spirit after trailing 15-0 at half-time.