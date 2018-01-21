Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For the second successive week Huddersfield ended up losing out narrowly to a team below them in the table, going down 22-18 to Otley in a closely-fought match at Lockwood Park.

Otley made a good start and were 10 points up after 10 minutes.

Having got the better of their hosts in the first two scrummages they made good use of possession with scrum half Joe Rowntree dictating play behind his forwards.

An early penalty by Rowntree plus a conversion after lock forward Brett Mitchell had crashed over from close range for the first try established Otley’s early advantage.

Not long afterwards Huddersfield made their first thrust forward. Having taken good ball from a line-out they worked the ball through a few positive phases before eventually losing possession to a knock-on.

They got on the scoresheet on 22 minutes when lock Nick Sharpe scored a try near the posts

after his side had taken the ball from another line-out inside the Otley half. Fly half Harry Davey took an easy two points from the conversion.

With the forwards from both sides dominating the game it was two backs who lit up proceedings in the second quarter.

First to shine was Otley full back Tom Hodson who made a blistering 30m line break only to be halted on the 22 by some fine defensive work.

Next it was the turn of Huddersfield’s Brandon Conway doing similar down the left wing.

He was held up just short but Otley conceded a penalty in the process and Davey narrowed the gap with his kick.

Five minutes after half time Huddersfield took the lead. When a kick out of defence by Otley was charged down they had to scramble to clear their lines, managing to find touch with a second

attempt.

From the line-out Huddersfield established a solid maul and marched their opponents back over the line, Conway being the man to dot down.

On 55 minutes Huddersfield lost their second-half momentum.

Play was halted following an altercation at the scrummage between Otley’s Laurence Sanderson and Field’s Adam Blades.

The touch judge stepped in, having adjudged Blades the instigator, and referee Woods sent him to the sin bin.

Although 14-man Field did well in defence they couldn’t prevent Otley re-taking the lead, Rowntree landing two more perfect long-range penalties.

Once back to 15 men, Huddersfield pressed again and lock Adam Malthouse touched down in the right hand corner following another strong drive by the forwards.

The referee signalled the try but, once again, an intervention from the touch judge favoured the visitors and the try was disallowed, Malthouse

deemed not to have grounded the ball properly.

Field were awarded a scrum from an earlier knock-on though and, when Otley were penalised at the next breakdown, Davey took three easy points from in front of the posts, reducing Otley’s lead to a single point.

With time running out, the re-start put the ball back in the Huddersfield half and, when they were penalised shortly after it, Rowntree landed another magnificent long-range penalty from wide left to restore the four-point lead.

The match ended on the Otley 22 with their defence under pressure, but when Huddersfield lost possession Rowntree punted the ball into the car park. Final whistle!

For Huddersfield, Malthouse was nominated as man of the match by David Somers, president of Otley RUFC.

Otley’s Joe Rowntree was nominated man of the match for the visitors by match sponsors Simpson Wood Chartered Accountants.

Huddersfield head coach Gareth Lewis said: “We’ve been starting games well recently, but to concede those early points was disappointing, and you simply can’t afford to give teams in this league those early points.

“We got back in the game but Otley had a solid platform and we were punished for our indiscipline.

“There were some very positive performances, but we must all learn lessons, and next week’s game against Luctonians can’t come quickly enough.”