Senior rugby manager Mike Baggs says Huddersfield are “massively proud” of their defensive record this season.

The Lockwood Park side are undefeated in 13 National III North matches under head coach Gareth Lewis and have conceded only 117 points.

It’s a tremendous platform to be looking forward to their next outing on Saturday at Doncaster, when the match doubles as a Yorkshire Cup tie.

“Competition for places is fierce with many Falcons (second team) players really pushing for a first-team shirt,” said Baggs.

“So many players are producing solid performances week in and week out that it’s providing plenty of headaches for the coaches when it comes to selection.

“Our defence is something we can be massively proud of – we have the best record in National League rugby, and only Saracens (in the Aviva Premiership) have conceded fewer points!”

The Falcons, who are coached by Baggs, are also putting up a strong defensive record in the Yorkshire Merit League Premiership, despite losing 40-7 at Wharfedale last weekend.

Henry Ward, who has skippered the second team for the last three seasons, is stepping down as skipper due to other commitments, but he will continue to play.

Darren Neilly, known universally as ‘Irish’, has taken over as captain.

Baggs added: “Henry took over when the Falcons were in Division III, struggling for numbers and rarely winning a game.

“We now find ourselves in fourth place in the Premier Division with a record and a team spirit to be proud of.”

Baggs is delighted with the support being given by senior players to the age-grade sides as well.

“It’s fantastic to see these guys putting something back in,” he said.

“And we are getting lots of great feedback from the age-grade coaches and parents.”