Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lewis Bradley has been selected for the Yorkshire Under 20 squad for the County Championship.

The in-form back-row was part of Yorkshire’s successful squad at Twickenham last season and will be hoping for involvement when the current campaign gets under way.

Yorkshire – who also had Lockwood Park stand-off Chris Bell in their Under 20 line-up last season, before he represented the full county side – play Northumberland at Hull Ionians on Sunday, February 5.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Elliot Hodgson's try for Huddersfield RUFC Share this video Watch Next

The 19-year-old Bradley, who is also a Drakes League cricketer and butcher by trade, has been in tremendous form this season as Gareth Lewis’s Huddersfield side have blazed a trail at the top of National III North.

They are also looking forward to a Yorkshire Cup clash at Otley, of the higher division, on February 25 – which will provide a clear indication of just how strong the current Field squad is.

Huddersfield have no match this weekend – they return to action at Firwood Waterloo on January 28 bidding for an 18th straight win – but are being put through a tough training session before being given a ‘free’ couple of days.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Lewis Workman's try for Huddersfield RUFC Share this video Watch Next

Coach Lewis explained: “We have one or two minor injuries, so it’s come at a good time (the blank weekend).”

Meanwhile, Lockwood Park has been selected as a county venue.

Yorkshire will play Cheshire at Huddersfield’s home on May 6, when the host club will be hoping to have a few players involved.

There is also a blank weekend for Huddersfield YMCA in North I East.

Currently ninth in the standings with 38 points, YM are next in action against Bradford & Bingley on January 28. This follows their postponement against Guisborough last weekend.