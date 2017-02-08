Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Rugby Union Club coach Gareth Lewis believes his squad will be refreshed after a blank week for Saturday’s home clash with Ilkley.

The Lockwood Park men have chalked 18 matches unbeaten at the top of National Three North and are looking to make it 19 against visitors who are placed ninth, with only seven wins all campaign.

Field are fresh from a 49-7 win at Firwood Waterloo and will hope to have leading tryscorer Elliot Hodgson back in action after an ankle niggle.

There’s still a doubt over Brandon Conway, the inside centre who got injured in the win over in Merseyside and was carried off on a stretcher and sent for X-rays.

Lewis is delighted with how things are going and also the response of young flanker Harvey Keighley-Payne, who made an encouraging debut against Firwood Waterloo.

The coach said: “Harvey Keighley-Payne was very good.

“He made some great tackles and got about the field.

“He cleared out lots of rucks and was busy in everything he did. He’s comfortable at this level and, without a doubt, he’s someone who we will use again.”

Lewis added: “We scored some good tries. Our driving maul in the scrum was very pleasing, because we spoke a lot about that.

“There was some good handling and decision-making too.”

Lewis feels the extra week off will be beneficial as they get ready for another 3pm kick-off on Saturday.

“I think the break’s come at a good time again,” he remarked.

“Obviously you lose a bit of momentum by not having games, but at the same time these lads have got opportunity

to rest to make sure we’re ready for the next game.”