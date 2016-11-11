Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After securing their fifth bonus point in a 44-12 win against Lymm at Lockwood Park, Huddersfield RU travel to strugglers Stockport in pursuit of a perfect 10.

The Field sit top of the National III North table having won their first nine games of the season , and are heavy favourites to keep the 100% record going (2.15).

Coach Gareth Lewis, though, warns his side cannot be complacent.

“The challenge for us on Saturday, and for the remainder of the season, is to continue to build on our performances and concentrate on our own game plan,” said Lewis.

“If we get those things right, we will give ourselves a good chance of getting the outcome we want.

“We’ve not got a great record at Stockport, so we will go there with added incentive to put in a good performance. We know Stockport will be scrapping for their lives.”

The story couldn’t be more different for Huddersfield’s opponents as they sit rock bottom of the league table and are yet to register a point to their name.

After taking a 14-0 lead into the break at fellow relegation fighters Firwood Waterloo, they fell apart and lost 45-14 to lose their ninth consecutive league game in a row.

Worryingly for Stockport, they have scored only 61 points all season and are up against the meanest defence in the league.

Huddersfield have conceded just 96 points, posing a league best 259 goal difference to Stockport’s minus 474!

The last time the two sides met in Stockport, the home side ran out 27-18 winners before Huddersfield got revenge at Lockwood Park, winning 26-11 in National II North.

The Field can also open a gap at the top of the table as second placed Rossendale, who are only five points off the league leaders, face fourth-placed Billingham at home.

Lewis has made a few changes to his side and says he is excited by what they can bring to the team performance.

Kristian Sharples replaces Danny Grainger on the wing with the latter rested, and with Alex Battye unavailable and Adam Tamanis injured, Callum Thompson and Reuben Pollard start in the forwards.

Elliot Hodgson also returns to the starting XV as Tom Kanouros starts at scrum half with Joel Hinchliffe dropping to the bench. Ben Morrill comes in for Lewis Bradley.

Injured duo Nick Rhodes and Mark Pease remain absentees, with the latter back in full training.

Harry Whitfield is also named on the bench for the first time this season.

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman; Brandon Conway, Elliot Hodgson, Tom Owen, Kristian Sharples; Chris Bell, Tom Kanouros; Callum Thompson, Fran Entressengle, Reuben Pollard, Adam Malthouse, Austen Thompson, Ben Morrill, Ben Hoyle, Nick Sharpe. Replacements: Harry Whitfield, Lewis Bradley, Joel Hinchliffe