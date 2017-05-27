Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Speaking to the Examiner on Huddersfield Town's media day ahead of the play-off final on Monday, club captain Mark Hudson said he "doesn't think" about retirement, despite rumours suggesting he may move in to coaching full-time.

Still concentrating on obtaining his coaching badges - which was part of his last deal with the club - Hudson didn't shy away from confirming he'd still be available for selection when asked about next season.

He said: "Yeah of course. I wouldn't want to think past Wembley just yet, what's going to happen with the club.

"But I know what the club has given me is an opportunity to get my coaching badges done over the next few seasons.

"I'm going to do that and see where it takes us."

When asked about the game, Hudson seemed quietly confident, whilst still taking time to pay both Reading and Jaap Stam an appropriate amount of respect.

"We have a game plan - we have one for every game," he said.

"Without going in to depth, he's [Stam] done well this year, and we weren't surprised to see them do so well - but like I say, we'll have a game plan, and we'll put that in to action on the day."

For the full interview, check out the video above.