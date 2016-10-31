Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Ladies Under 18 side notched another emphatic victory running out 8-1 winners against Doncaster Belles with Ella Harris scoring five.

Town took the lead inside ten minutes when Harris’ low corner found its way to skipper Laura Walker at the back post.

The lead was doubled two minutes later as Amy Broomhead beat narrowly beat the Belles keeper to the ball following Ellie Womersley’s cross.

Town again scored twice in quick succession as Harris managed to grab a second midway through the first half moments after hitting the post before Jodie Lodge’s weaving run gave Broomhead the opportunity to score her second, which she took.

Doncaster pulled a goal back in the early stages of the second half when a shot managed to go over the head of Isobel Pare.

However, the revival didn’t last long as Harris fired into the bottom corner to complete her fourth hat trick of the season.

Harris was soon gifted a chance by the Belles keeper, who had been swapped at half-time, and chipped the ball over her head with a neat finish.

However, Harris’ fifth was the pick of the bunch as she turned and blasted the ball home from the edge of the area to take her tally for the season to 18.

Broomhead also grabbed a hat trick in the closing stages, her sixth of the season, from the penalty spot after a handball.

Broomhead has now scored three or more goals in four successive matches.

The Under 18 side host Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday (10.30am).

Town Ladies Under 15 team were without a game, but travel to Barnsley Ladies on Saturday (11am).

Town’s Under 13 side extended their winning run to three games with a comfortable 6-0 victory over Wickersley Youth.

After coming close twice in the first ten minutes Town went ahead when Lana Mallinson’s cross was finished well by Alex McKie.

Tamara Wilcock was next on the scoresheet with a cross that evaded everyone and found its way into the top corner.

Wilcock followed up with back-to-back assists before half time first playing in McKie before Isobella Kington benefited from Wilcock’s clever play.

Wilcock and Kington combined again with ten minutes remaining for Kington to notch her second of the game.

A powerful run for her second of the game rounded of a terrific performance from Wilcock.

The Under 13 team host Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday (10.30am).

Town Ladies Under 11 squad travel to Carcroft on Saturday (11am).