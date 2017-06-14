The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town will start their first ever Premier League campaign away at Crystal Palace on August 12.

The opening day of the top flight season will see the team head to Selhurst Park for a 3pm kick off before resuming their rivalry with fellow Championship promotion team Newcastle United in their maiden home match in the Premier League.

Town last travelled to Selhurst Park in the Championship in 2012, with Keith Southern equalising for Town following a Wilfried Zaha strike.

Palace went on to achieve promotion that year, with Town finishing 19th in the second tier.

Huddersfield Town 2017/18 Premier League Fixtures: Away Day Guide to Crystal Palace FC

Some of the big ties see Town face Manchester United and Liverpool in October, with fixtures against Manchester City and Arsenal coming in November.

Town face current champions Chelsea in December, before hosting Stoke City on Boxing Day.

New Year's Day holds a trip to 2015/16 champions Leicester City, while the Terriers end their campaign with a tough four-game stretch against Chelsea, Everton, Manchester City and Arsenal - with the final match coming at home against the Gunners.

Town's full 2017/18 Premier League schedule:

12/08/17 15:00 Crystal Palace (A)

19/08/17 15:00 Newcastle United (H)

26/08/17 15:00 Southampton (H)

09/09/17 15:00 West Ham United (A)

16/09/17 15:00 Leicester City (H)

23/09/17 15:00 Burnley (A)

30/09/17 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (H)

14/10/17 15:00 Swansea City (A)

21/10/17 15:00 Manchester United (H)

28/10/17 15:00 Liverpool (A)

04/11/17 15:00 West Bromwich Albion (H)

18/11/17 15:00 Bournemouth (A)

25/11/17 15:00 Manchester City (H)

28/11/17 19:45 Arsenal (A)

02/12/17 15:00 Everton (A)

09/12/17 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion (H)

12/12/17 19:45 Chelsea (H)

16/12/17 15:00 Watford (A)

23/12/17 15:00 Southampton (A)

26/12/17 15:00 Stoke City (H)

30/12/17 15:00 Burnley (H)

01/01/18 15:00 Leicester City (A)

13/01/18 15:00 West Ham United (H)

20/01/18 15:00 Stoke City (A)

30/01/18 19:45 Liverpool (H)

03/02/18 15:00 Manchester United (A)

10/02/18 15:00 Bournemouth (H)

24/02/18 15:00 West Bromwich Albion (A)

03/03/18 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (A)

10/03/18 15:00 Swansea City (H)

17/03/18 15:00 Crystal Palace (H)

31/03/18 15:00 Newcastle United (A)

07/04/18 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion (A)

14/04/18 15:00 Watford (H)

21/04/18 15:00 Chelsea (A)

28/04/18 15:00 Everton (H)

05/05/18 15:00 Manchester City (A)

13/05/18 15:00 Arsenal (H)