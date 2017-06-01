The video will start in 8 Cancel

Danny Ward, Joel Coleman and Jack Payne took to Kings Bar in Huddersfield to lead the songs after securing promotion on Monday.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward led the way with songs of "We're on our way to the Premier League" and tribute songs to team-mates Jonathan Hogg, Dean Whitehead and forward Elias Kachunga among many.

The Terriers will find out their the first opponents of the season on the 14th June 2017, while the opening weekend of the season will kick-off on the week commencing 12th August.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town’s most loyal fans will be due £99 ‘cashback’ from club chairman Dean Hoyle – but they may have another surprise too.

Back in 2010 club owner Mr Hoyle made a Personal Premiership Pledge that any fans who had continuously held a season ticket from 2008-09 to the day of promotion to the top flight would only pay £100 for a Premier League season pass.

But, the Examiner can reveal, these lucky fans will also receive a bonus – however the club is remaining tight-lipped about what that might be.

Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis said a board meeting was planned for Friday when a final decision would be made.

“We are absolutely delighted to honour Dean’s pledge to those people who have been incredibly loyal to Huddersfield Town over the years,” said Mr Jarvis.

“Dean has spoken about the Terrier Spirit and we are looking after the people who have looked after us.

“We are proud to be implementing this pledge even though it’s costing us a lot of money to deliver.”

Mr Jarvis said there would be a “couple of options” for how fans received their money back and added: “We might do something a little bit different as well.”

Mr Jarvis wouldn’t be drawn on what might be on offer but added: “It’ll all be in the letter.”