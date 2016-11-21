Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Martin Hunt

YMCA put their North I east campaign back on track with a hard won 15-13 victory at home to Alnwick.

After being on the slide for the past few games YMCA were desperate to improve on recent results , although the visit of high-flying Alnwick did look a challenge.

YMCA stood up to the challenge and came away with a needed and deserved victory.

The home side looked a bit shaky as they conceded early ground and an Alnwick lineout deep in YMCA 22 territory was the basis for the first score of the match.

See action from the win against Alnwick:

The visitors whipped the ball along the line giving winger Mallaburn space to beat the cover tackle and score out wide, but full-back Bird was off target with the conversion.

YMCA started to make headway and a penalty allowed them to kick for touch near the visitors line and from the lineout Greg Robertson crashed over for a try and No10 Mick Piper added the goal to put YMCA in front.

The home side continued to attack and a good break from Gavin Stead allowed the supporting players to move the ball out wide for Piper to go over in the left corner, but he failed with the conversion.

A piece of opportunism allowed Alnwick to cut the lead before half-time when winger Moralee was on to a loose ball in a flash and hacked it on upfield where it was fumbled again giving him the chance to hack on a second time, and as the ball rolled over the YMCA line it was followed by Alnwick stand off Warcup who won the race to fall on it and claim a try against the run of play.

Again the conversion was out of range for Bird and the score remained 12-10 at the break.

The second half was a more attritional affair with a large amount of play taking place in midfield as both defences continued to thwart scoring efforts.

The visitors broke the deadlock with a well struck penalty from Bird after YMCA were judged to have made a high tackle.

YMCA responded within minutes when Alnwick were caught offside and Simon Wilson launched a kick from 40 yards out to put the home side back into the lead at 15-13.

YMCA played sensible rugby and snatched the initiative from Alnwick as they retained possession of the ball in midfield slowing running the clock down until the referee sounded the final whistle.

YMCA: Ledgard; Pooloogadoo, Morton, Stead, Emsley; Piper, Bradley; Slater, Hill, Dyke, Robertson, Housley, Tindle, Hodge, Lumb. Interchange: Holyhead, Wilson, Senior