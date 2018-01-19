Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield YMCA are in buoyant mood as they head to Morpeth in North I East (2.15).

The Laund Hill men are looking for a fifth straight league victory and are still buzzing from the 34-17 success over Percy Park last time out.

YM ran in 27 unanswered points at one stage, with two tries from second row Jack Housley, one from No8 Josh Lumb and another, in the last-minute, from centre Jordan Andrade (on his home debut).

And the club have fly half Jack Ledgard, prop Sam Slater and James Tindall available again in a 21-strong squad.

A final selection will be made after tonight’s training session, with seventh-placed YMCA aiming to put more distance between themselves and the chasing clubs.

“We haven’t been able to get on the training ground so far this week because of the bad weather, which is a shame, but the lads are in great spirits and going well right now,” said director of rugby Damon Scholes.

“We played pretty well in beating Percy Park last week and we’ve won four on the bounce with 19 points out of a possible 20.

“The lads are playing some really nice, attractive rugby at times and the only concern in the last match was that we somehow went off the boil for 20 minutes, so we are looking to improve on that.

“The good thing is that we were still able to put the game to bed and keep our run going, so we will be looking to make more of our chances against Morpeth.

“We’ve moved nicely through the standings in the league table and now we are looking forward to taking on the team who are second.”

YMCA: (from) Fletcher, Burns-Smith, Stead, Andrade, Bulloch, Morton, Bradley, Scholes, Hill, Dyke, Black, Housley, Garside, Hodge, Lumb. Subs: Perfitt, Cotton, Emsley, Ledgard, Slater, Tindall.