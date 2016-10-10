Huddersfield YMCA notch emphatic away success to climb North I East Table

Huddersfield YMCA visit time in many years to Wagon Lane produced a stunning 41-29 win over Bradford and Bingley Rugby Club in North I East.

YMCA were reliant on their crop of youngsters, while the home side have recruited a little wider.

The Visitors game got off to a cracking start when Tom Bullock kicked through, the Bees defence fumbled and centre Gavin Stead dived over the line to score, but missed with the conversion attempt.

The Bees response was swift as second row Harry Jeffrey darted over the line and the goal from Ootshuizen put the home side in the lead, but Stead (right) hit back with a penalty after the home side were caught offside.

The lead switched hands again as bees import Tongan Richard Tafa touched down and Oosthuizen added the conversion.

YMCA RUFC go over the line

Pressure led to YMCA cutting the deficit as Stead kicked a penalty and he claimed another three points after a Bees player was judged to have deliberately knocked on to level the scores at 14-14.

As the first half came to a close the sides traded penalties with both Oosthuizen and Stead on target to leave the scoreline 17-17 at half-time.

The home side made the better start to the second half and Tafa scored his second try and Oosthuizen was on target with the conversion.

Stead reduced the gap with a penalty, but the Bees winger Ryan Wilson went over in the corner and though Oosthuizen missed his conversion attempt the home side were two scores to the good at 29-20.

There were some excellent individual performances in the backs with stand off Jack Ledgard and three-quarter Stuart Morton supporting young scrum half Joah Bradley and full-back Sam Fletcher being a danger every time he touched the ball.

YMCA

The forwards were also getting stuck in with Ben Hill and Andy Holyhead particularly to the fore, and the tide began to turn.

The gap was closed when Bullock scored under the posts and made the conversion for Stead a formality.

They took back the lead when Ledgard set up a move with Morton moving the ball on to Bullock who went in at the and Stead’s goal put the visitors 34-29 ahead.

Stead and Fletcher then exchanged passes on the way to a Fletcher try and Stead added the goal.

YMCA: Fletcher; Emsley, Bullock, Stead, Morton: Ledgard, Bradley; Slater, Hill, Dyke, Holyhead, Robertson, Tindall, Hodge, Lumb. Interchange; Wrafter, Seif, Housley