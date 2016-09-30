Huddersfield's Quest Taekwondo club produce three British champions

Winners at the British Taekwondo Championships (from left) Caden Cunningham, Aaliyah Powell and Charlotte Simpson with Great Britains Taekwondo Olympic silver medalist Lutalo Muhammad

Quest Taekwondo have a trio of national champions after success at The British Taekwondo Championships.

The event was held at the Copper Box Arena, at the Queen Elizabeth Park in London and the Huddersfield club’s Aaliyah Powell, Charlotte Simpson and Caden Cunningham were all gold medal winners.

And the trio received their medals Lutalo Muhammad, fresh from his success in being Great Britain’s Taekwondo silver medalist at the Rio Olympic Games.

Powell, a 13-year-old Shelley College student who was a member of the Great Britain Team at the Cadet World Championships in Korea in 2015 and the European Championships in Romania last month, confirmed her status as the country’s No1 ranked athlete in the -44kg weight category.

Powell was outstanding throughout her matches, comfortably dominating her opponents with a flawless display and taking the British title in assured manner.

Not to be outdone Charlotte Simpson, also 13 and a pupil at Rastrick High School, was in top form too.

Quest Taekwondo members (from left) Wade James, Caden Cunningham, Charlotte Simpson and Aaliyah Powell

Also a Great Britain Cadet team member in Romania, Simpson moved up a weight category more through necessity as she picked up a sickness bug in Romania.

Despite four matches against heavier and taller opponents Simpson was unbeaten.

In her first bout Simpson defeated her opponent in 50 seconds of the first round after giving the officials no choice but to stop the fight.

This set the tone for the rest of the day as she comfortably beat the No1 ranked seed in the quarter-finals, then stopped her semi-final opponent in two rounds.

The final match was tricky as her GB opponent and second seed for this weight division was coached by a GB Cadet coach, but Simpson played a tactically superior match and showed great confidence in winning gold in the +59kg cadet female division.

Another 13-year-old Cunningham, a pupil at King James High School, continued his successful year on the UK and European circuit.

After narrowly missing out on selection for the European Cadet GB Team, Cunningham had a point to prove at the National Championships.

Lutalo Muhammad of Great Britain celebrates at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio

To become British Champion Cunningham won through three tough matches, including competing against the GB Cadet team members at -41kg and -45kg – both from Lion Taekwondo Club.

Cunningham came out strongly in his first match scoring 25 points in side two rounds, causing the referee to stop the contest.

He then went on to prove to be the “Lion tamer” by beating both of the GB Cadet Team members in the semi-final and final to take the -45kg cadet male British title and further enhance his claim as Britain’s No1.

In total Quest Taekwondo took six gold medals, two silvers and nine bronzes to finish fifth overall in the nationals team rankings.

Coach Mike McKenzie said: “We achieved the team target and I was especially pleased for the Huddersfield trio.

“All have had a brilliant and impressive 2016 season, both domestically and internationally.”