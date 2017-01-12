Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s world darts champion Scott Waites is on his way to winning a third BDO World Championship.

The No6 seed and current title holder reached the quarter-finals at Frimley Green’s Lakeside County Club after beating Mark McGeeney 4-2 – but he had to stage a fightback.

However, the 39-year-old made a desperate start to the match as Stockport’s McGeeney whipped through the first set without losing a leg to the reigning champion.

Matters got no better for the man who won his first title in 2013, before adding a second last year, as the second set went the way of the first with the ‘Gladiator’ again having things all his own way and winning without dropping a single leg.

However, the fightback began in set three as Waites came through in some style winning three legs without reply.

The fourth set saw McGeeney wrest back control initially as he took the first two legs, but then Waites managed to reply and forced a deciding leg.

Waites had to be patient as his rival blew his chance to take the set and then produced a finish to level the match.

The fifth set saw Waites finally gain control and take the lead in the contest taking the set, but McGeeney hit back by comfortably taking the first leg of the sixth set.

Waites countered and then took the chance when McGeeney failed to complete a double top finish to take the third leg and put himself in the position to win the match.

However, Waites felt he needed to improve greatly if he is to claim a third crown.

“I think I did a lot wrong in that match and I need to put some things right,” said Waites.

“I need to go and start games a lot better.

“In the match against Mark (McGeeney) the third set proved to be key and they were perhaps the best darts I threw all game.

“Sometimes you get up there and it just doesn’t happen, and that was where I found myself.

“At that point you just have to concentrate on taking your chances when they arrive.

“They say we have a lot of grit in Yorkshire, but in the end it comes down to concentrating on winning one set at a time and that has seen me through.”