Town boss David Wagner works from the sideline during the derby win over Leeds United. Picture by John Rushworth

David Wagner revealed Huddersfield Town’s table-topping players are “hungry to keep this run going” after making the best start in club history.

The 1-0 derby win over Leeds United made it five wins and a draw from the opening six league games ahead of the trip to Brighton.

And Wagner, who insists the Championship table is “irrelevant” until half way, says the whole squad are keen to achieve their next targets after their early-season push.

Wagner – who has been promised extra backing for signings by chairman Dean Hoyle should Town be in promotion contention – said of Town's four-point lead and record-breaking start: “This is something really special.

“If you know how old this club is and how successful this club was, then this is certainly something special.

"This will always be mentioned in the club history but, and this is important, we have to look forward.

“So even more points is now our target and we would like to have more.

"I know from the dressing room that the lads are hungry and greedy, and they would like to keep this run going.”

Aaron Mooy’s 56th-minute winner rewarded another solid performance in front of 28,514.Mooy, Jack Payne and Elias Kachunga are all being checked, while Chris Schindler and Chris Lowe have knocks.

“After the international break we wanted to get back to our performance and from the defensive side, it was maybe our best 90 minutes,” added Wagner.