Huddersfield’s Premier Taekwondo continued their successful year enjoying a 23-medal haul at the Allstars Open at the Doncaster dome.

Master Mosy and Master Nicky (team coaches) took a team of 26 players, 20 of whom made it to the finals – Premier taking five gold medals, 15 silver and three bronze.

Premier also picked up second place overall as a team, which is the club’s third team trophy in as many Open competitions this year.

Picking up gold with some great performances were current British Champion Jayden Elson, with two excellent wins of 21-9 and then 15-12 in the final.

His effort also earned Elson the coaches’ Player of the Tournament award, for defeating two very strong opponents.

They said his display was outstanding, with a gameplan which he followed to the book.

Chloe Cunliffe won 9-6 with the fight being stopped, Gary Haigh won 47-26 against a heavy opponent, Danya Serry won 15-6 and Hamzeh Ramezani won his final 26-5

There were also some fine performances and really unlucky silver medalists.

Niamh Ryan stormed her first match 20-0 but in the final just missed out on gold, losing out 16-13.

Jamila Siddiqui won 25-4 but then lost 10-5 in her final.

Eric Kacica tied 27-27 then just went out on golden point, while Nicholas Kacica lost 12-8.

Xavier Kacica won two fights 16-9 and 12-0, then just lost in the final 13-7.

Camran Hassan was very close again but just lost by a single point, 13-12, while Alessandro Avila lost 47-5.

James Maxted also won two fights, 12-9 and 18-3, but just came up short in the final losing 6-0.

Kristen Harwood lost his final 12-4, while Ibrahim Mohammad won 19-9 before losing his final 13-3.

Ismael Mohammad won his first fight 9-1 then lost his final 13-3.

Amy Calpin also won her first fight, 20-7, before losing 9-0, while Callum Horn lost 26-5.

Evie Laycock lost her final 20-11 and Sina Bakhtiarpoor had a tough final, losing out 31-8.

Bronze medals were won by Balpreet Aujla, only just losing his first fight 4-0 against a tough opponent; Tyler Doherty won one fight 24-16 but just lost in his second 32-20; Matilda Thapa had a tough draw losing her fight 20-0, her opponent going on to take gold.

All the Premier players did well and are looking on good form for the Liverpool Open next weekend.

It will be the last chance for them to test themselves before the British National Championships held in Manchester.

Premier Taekwondo, who were recently awarded Talent Club status from Great Britain Taekwondo, is based in Birkby and has over 600 members.

They were also awarded best sports club in Kirklees in 2016.