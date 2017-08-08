Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joe Carter produced a man-of-the-match performance as Scholes overpowered Broad Oak to win the All Rounder Sykes Cup.

The New Zealand-based batsman, who rattled up 120 in the semi-final victory over Hoylandswaine, hit a run-a-ball 105 as Scholes totalled 308-9 in the final at Elland.

Carter hit 12 fours and a six and shared in a match-winning second-wicket stand of 167 with popular West Indies Test batsman Devon Smith, who was run out by Jack Wadsworth for 91 when looking set to back up his previous-day 166 not out against Honley in the Drakes Premiership with another ton.

The Oak were up against it as they slipped to 47-3 in reply – Josh Brook running out skipper Jack Hargreaves – and heavy drizzle put a dampener on their efforts as Tom Chadwick claimed four for 33 (and was on a hat trick) as the Colne Valley side were dismissed for 125.

Skipper James Noble – taking the Cup back to Chapelgate for the first time since 1996 and only the second time ever – won the toss, elected to bat and gave his side a fine start with 35 off 42 balls, including six boundaries, as they reached 50-1 in 10 overs.

Harvey Booth made the breakthrough for the Oak but with Smith going well and reaching his 50 off 49 balls with 10 fours and a six, Scholes reached 100 in the 17th over.

Hargreaves rotated his bowlers, using seven in all, in an attempt to stem the flow of runs but Smith and Carter dominated, keeping the run rate above six an over, to bring up the 200 in the 33rd over.

Smith was then run out, having hit his 91 off 89 deliveries (13 fours and a six), but Carter continued to his ton, which came off exactly 100 balls and included 11 fours and a six, and he had hit just one more boundary when Booth had him snapped up by Ben Hyde for 105.

Scholes, trying to push for quick runs at the end, lost wickets in a flurry as the Oak battled back valiantly, with Booth finishing with four for 61 and Hyde three for 49, but they had an imposing total to chase in front of watching Huddersfield Town promotion-winning heroes Danny Ward and Joel Coleman.

Tom Brook made sure it was never going to be a realistic possibility by removing Booth for 15 and Dom Finn for six and, while Kiwi opener Hyde hung around for a solid 44 before being seventh man out (he faced 66 deliveries), Scholes cantered to success in just 26.1 overs.

Chadwick’s four-wicket haul, to follow his 40 with the bat, was at the heart of the Scholes’ effort, while Tom Brook finished with two for 35 from seven and Josh Brook finished it off with three for 41 from 6.1.

Chris Liversidge, of sponsors North Light Physiotherapy Associates, selected Carter for the Jim Dawson man-of-the-match award.

Ball sponsor was Ken Shaw, umpires were Martin Armitage and John Beaumont and main competition sponsors All Rounder Cricket.