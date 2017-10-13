Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jonny West is back at fly half as in-form Huddersfield face their biggest test so far at National II North leaders Stourbridge tomorrow.

Also returning after injury to the starting XV for head coach Gareth Lewis are tryscorers Brandon Conway and Tom Owen, while Danny Grainger is on the bench after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Following the fine 32-15 home victory against Luctonians, Harry Davey, Ollie Fox and Rian Hamilton are back with parent club Yorkshire Carnegie for the British and Irish Cup clash with Jersey Reds at Stade Santander in St Peter’s (which is played tonight).

Lewis is forced to make changes in the pack, too, because skipper Alex Battye is ruled out by a shoulder injury and second row Austen Thompson is unavailable.

Powerful Adam Tamanis and dangerous Ben Morrill – who performed splendidly as a replacement against Luctonians – are drafted in, while Field are boosted by the return of Callum Thompson (calf injury) to the replacements.

Talented hooker Francis Entressengle will captain the side at Stourbridge, who have won six out of six so far, scoring 231 points to 96, and are fresh from a 40-11 victory at Blaydon.

“There aren’t many bigger challenges in the league right now (than playing Stourbridge) but this is one of the reasons you play the game,” said Lewis, whose side have moved up to 10th with 13 points after tries by Lewis Workman (2), Hamilton and Malthouse against Luctonians and five successful kicks by Davey.

“It’s a great opportunity for the team to test themselves against the best and we will go there and give it everything we’ve got.

“There is a good buzz within the squad after the last few performances and, despite the changes, it is still a strong team.”

Field should be encouraged, too, by the fact Stourbridge defeated Luctonians by only five points when they played a month ago, winning 30-25 on home soil.

The West Midlands club boast some fine facilities at Stourton Park – where they played top-flight national rugby for 11 seasons and finished third in 2008 – and they have a capacity of 3,500.

They are now in their sixth season back in National II (Level 4), but have made a perfect start and picked up six bonus points.

For Field, Battye is not the only player nursing a shoulder injury, as Ben Hoyle and Adam Blades are sidelined with similar problems.

There was more encouraging news for Field, however, in that centre Mark Pease returned to training this week after ankle surgery in pre-season.

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman, Brandon Conway, Will Milner, Tom Owen, Elliot Knight, Jonny West, Joel Hinchliffe, Adam Tamanis, Frances Entressengle (captain), Reuben Pollard, Adam Malthouse, Nick Sharpe, Ben Morrill, Lewis Bradley, Richard Piper. Replacements: Callum Thompson, Declan Thompson, Joey Carly, Danny Grainger, Sam Nunn.

Huddersfield have conceded the Yorkshire Cup tie against Driffield due to be played at Lockwood Park because they couldn’t raise a second XV due to injuries.