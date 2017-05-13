Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kiwi Brenton Thompson says he’ll use some very reliable benchmarks as he aims to make his mark in the Drakes Premiership.

The 26-year-old is in his third season of club cricket in England, having played for Woodmancote (West of England Premier League Gloucestershire Division) in 2014, then Woodford Wells of the Essex Cricket League Division One in 2015.

From the Bay of Plenty, Thompson is following in the footsteps of people like Pete Drysdale, Joe Carter and Tom MacRury by playing cricket in Huddersfield – and he’s determined to do a good job to help Shepley challenge.

“From what I’ve seen so far it’s a different style of cricket here to what I’m used to,” said Thompson, who did a law degree at university in Dunedin.

“It’s smarter bowling and people are a little bit more ‘in your face’ and harder than when I played down south.

“The cricket is tough, but I’ve managed to get a couple of scores and, with regard to targets, I’m just going to work off what the guys I’m familiar with have done before.”

Thompson didn’t find working as a solicitor very fulfilling last year, so he hasn’t quite given up on his cricketing ambitions in the Northern Districts.

“I suppose it depends on how many runs I get,” he said.

“I enjoyed being back in the Bay of Plenty set-up, having played a lot of rugby and university and not concentrated too much on my cricket, but whether the boat has sailed or not I don’t really know.

“I’m just going to do as well as I can here, score as many runs as I can and then pick up where I left off back home.”