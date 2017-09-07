Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raj Bains and Rory Benson review the transfer window, comparing the fashion in which Town have gone about their impressive business against those who're expected to be in around them in the league this season. There's also the latest from this week's press conference at Canalside, where both David Wagner and Tom Ince were in good form.

Also, fresh back from the Altona 93 friendly in Hamburg, we've analysis of the match, paying special attention to how both Florent Hadergjonaj and Abdelhamid Sabiri performed in their first outing for the club, as well as a preview of the upcoming West Ham match on Monday evening.

LISTEN: Episode Ten of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town Podcast

Be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter , subscribe via iTunes or Audioboom so you never miss an episode, and send us feedback and questions to our email address, Podcast@Examiner.com

Next episode will be released on Tuesday, with Raj and Rory reviewing all the latest news coming out of the club and pouring over the West Ham result in their usual fashion.