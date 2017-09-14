Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raj Bains and Rory Benson relive Town's first loss of the season away against West Ham on Monday night, and disagree on whether or not they fluked it. Was it a deserved loss, or was the only thing stopping Town from kicking on after a slow start an unfortunate deflection?

There's also talk from the latest club press conference, where we heard from David Wagner on his feelings this week, and Mathias Zanka, who has one of the most charming smiles in football. There was also a preview of the upcoming Leicester game this Saturday afternoon, and an injury update, including news of Kasey Palmer's hamstring going...again.

LISTEN: Episode 11 of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town Podcast

Next episode will be released on Monday, with Raj and Rory reviewing all the latest news coming out of the club and pouring over the Leicester result in their usual fashion.