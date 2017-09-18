Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raj Bains and Rory Benson go back over the draw against Leicester, and notice a pattern emerging of home matches that Huddersfield Town were the better side in without winning. There's also praise for Laurent Depoitre, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Danny Williams, who all their full Premier League debuts, while the officials get a far less glowing appraisal.

There's also the latest from today's club press conference, where David Wagner and Michael Hefele were present, as well as a look forward to the Crystal Palace tie in the Carabao Cup, and how this match differs from the first game of the season. Spoiler alert: Palace already have a new manager...

LISTEN: Episode 12 of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town Podcast

Be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter , subscribe via iTunes or Audioboom so you never miss an episode, and send us feedback and questions to our email address, Podcast@Examiner.com

Next episode will be released on Thursday, with Raj and Rory reviewing all the latest news coming out of the club and pouring over the Crystal Palace cup result in their usual fashion.