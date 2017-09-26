Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raj Bains and Rory Benson go back through all they've missed since last week, with update's on the fitness of Danny Williams and Steve Mounie provided, and a discussion of the Burnley result.

There's also talk of Town's troubles in front of goal, whether drawing so much may hurt in the long term, and a brief discussion about diving. Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg come in for praise too, which is to be expected.

LISTEN: Episode 13 of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town Podcast

Be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter , subscribe via iTunes or Audioboom so you never miss an episode, and send us feedback and questions to our email address, Podcast@Examiner.com

Next episode will be released on Thursday, with Raj and Rory reviewing all the latest news coming out of the club, going back over the press conference and previewing the visit of Tottenham Hotspur.