Raj Bains and Rory Benson are here with all the latest coming out of Huddersfield Town ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur home game, with updates on the injuries to Danny Williams and Steve Mounie, as well as reaction from today's press conference, where David Wagner and Laurent Depoitre were present.

There's also some first hand Tottenham insight, with Benson roasting Bains over what we're to expect from this weekends opponents, including how to stop Kane - in theory - and why Christian Eriksen is so important to what they're doing.

Next episode will be released on Monday, with Raj and Rory reviewing all the latest news coming out of the club and reviewing the Tottenham Hotspur match.