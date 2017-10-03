Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raj Bains and Rory Benson discuss the heavy loss to Tottenham, starting with how well Town started the game. Then there's talk of the Kane factor, Dele Alli diving, the Billing cameo and everything in between.

Prompted by listener questions, we also look at the chances of Mounie and Depoitre ever starting together, and whether Scott Malone will be taking Chris Lowe's place in the team, or even coming in to play ahead of him.

LISTEN: Episode 15 of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town Podcast

Be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter , subscribe via iTunes or Audioboom so you never miss an episode

Next episode will be released on Thursday, with Raj and Rory looking for all the questions they can get their hands on to discuss through the international break in a new mailbag feature. Please tweet any questions to @OTBAPod on Twitter, or email them to us direct on podcast@examiner.co.uk