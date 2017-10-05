Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raj Bains and Rory Benson readjust the format this week for the international break, and run a mailbag feature, giving the majority of the podcast over to listener questions, taking on board their Town concerns and queries, and trying to answer them as best they can.

Listen out for an incredible anecdote at the end from one of our listeners about Examiner sports editor Mel Booth, as well. It's genuinely not to be missed...

LISTEN: Episode 16 of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town Podcast

Next episode will be released on Monday, with Raj and Rory going back on all of the latest news coming out of the club, and looking back on all of the international performances and results where Town players are involved.